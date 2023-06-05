Old Clinton War battle re-enactment held in Gray

The event recreated the battle of Sunshine Church, an 1864 skirmish that was part of Sherman’s March to the Sea.

GRAY, Ga. — You could hear the sound of gunfire & cannon all over Gray today.

That means it’s the 38th annual Old Clinton War Days.

As usual, the re-enactment drew several hundred spectators to the Old Clinton History District.

The blue & gray clashed once again, this time over century and a half later.

The North and South will light it up again on Sunday afternoon.

That event happens at the Griswoldville battlefield off of Highway 57, about 10 miles east of Macon.