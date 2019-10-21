MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — This week, Georgia College is honoring Domestic Violence Awareness Month with its annual Clothesline Project.

It’s part of a national campaign to spread the word about different types of violence and abuse.

The Woman’s Center at Georgia College hangs t-shirts with messages written on them telling the stories behind the victims of violence and abuse.

Director Jennifer Graham heads the project and says it’s made an impact for the last 15 years.

“I think it's one of those things that we know that these happen in our society and maybe we know somebody who's been impacted, but then seeing all of these shirts is a very visual reminder that each of these shirts are made by a person and each of those people has a story,” said Graham.

The Clothesline Project runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday. Students, faculty and others can stop by and make their own shirt for free.

Clothesline Project started in 1990 in Hyannis, Massachusetts, and is now worldwide. Graham was a sophomore at Georgia College, when she pinned the first 31 shirts to the Clothesline. They had to be borrowed from another university. Today, there are more than 800.

MORE FROM MILLEDGEVILLE

Give food, get food at Central Georgia Chick-fil-A locations this week

'Sometimes change is good:' Interstate 14 proposal makes its way to Milledgeville

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.