Clouds will build throughout the day on Friday. It will be a chilly afternoon as well with highs in the 50s. For Friday afternoon a few showers are fair game, but the better rain chances come for the overnight in to early Saturday.

Friday... Building clouds. Showers possible late day. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Mainly first half of the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy with a rain chance late. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain chance. Lows near 50.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible early. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Tuesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday Night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

