A beautiful Wednesday is on tap! Look for more clouds for Thursday, with rain moving in at night. We should have a chilly rain for Friday, especially in the first half of the day.

Tonight... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible at night. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday...Showers likely. Highs around 60.

Friday Night... Showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday. Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

