Deputy Jerris Shane Flowers died on July 3, the department announced on social media.

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is remembering one its own. Deputy Jerris Shane Flowers died on July 3, the department announced on social media.

“Deputy Flowers joined the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office in 2016 and worked in the Adult Detention Center. He was a dedicated law enforcement professional and will be missed by the entire Office, especially his Team 1 coworkers,” Cobb County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

A cause of death for Flowers has not been released.