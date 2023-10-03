Man wanted for murder in Cobb County sighted in Monroe County. Here's what we know

Jeremiah Howard is wanted by U.S. Marshalls for murder and parole violations, according to the sheriff's office.

FORSYTH, Ga. — A man wanted for murder out of Cobb County was sighted in the Dames Ferry Road and Rumble Road areas of Forsyth, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

They say Jeremiah Howard, who is wanted by the U.S. Marshalls on murder and parole violation charges, fled from the 3799 Dames Ferry Road near Jenkins Road. They are asking you to keep your eyes out for Howard.

They say Howard was last seen near Rumble Road towards Taylor Road.

He was wearing black sweatpants and he might not be wearing a shirt, according to the release. Howard is described as being 5'10 and they say he weighs around 150 pounds.

If you see Howard, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office urges you to not approach him, and instead call the 911 immediately.

