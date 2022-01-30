Cobb County school teacher arrested, charged with unlawful surveillance, child cruelty

The district said as soon as they learned of the issue, they reported it to police.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Blackwell Elementary School teacher in Cobb County was arrested Friday after they were "involved in illegal activity that violated our district’s policies and our community’s trust," a letter to parents said.

The district said as soon as they learned of the issue at the Marietta school, they told police.

According to the booking report from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, the teacher is charged with three counts of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance and cruelty to children, both felonies.

"The allegations against a school employee are abhorrent, totally unacceptable, and violate our employee code of conduct," a district spokesperson said.

In the letter to parents, the principal said the situation "both angers and troubles me" and said counselors would be available to talk to the students about the "distressing events."

The district encourages the community to report any safety concerns to the District’s Tipline by calling, texting or emailing.

Jail records show the teacher is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.

LETTER TO PARENTS:

Dear Blackwell Elementary Family,

I have something very distressing to communicate with our community today. Recently, we learned that one of our staff members might have been involved in illegal activity that violated our district’s policies and our community’s trust.

As soon as our school learned of the allegations, we reported them to the local authorities and worked closely with them throughout the investigation. Earlier today, that staff member was charged with a crime and is no longer allowed in our school building.

Due to the nature of the allegations and the ongoing criminal investigation, we cannot divulge any more information.

The situation both angers and troubles me. Our team’s highest priority is the safety and security of our students and staff. We will redouble our efforts and make sure that we are doing everything we can so every student is secure and feels safe as they attend classes here at Blackwell.

Our counselors are available for your students and your family if you should need to talk about these distressing events.