'Good boy' | Footage shows moments when Cobb County K-9 leads deputies to find missing woman

Deputy K-9 Shax tracked the missing woman in Kennesaw on Tuesday night.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — "Good boy, that's a good boy," said a Cobb County Sheriff's deputy to a K-9 who is now a hero after helping his fellow deputies find a missing elderly woman.

Deputy K-9 Shax tracked the woman in Kennesaw on Tuesday night. The department took to Facebook to show video of the rescue.

Authorities said that it took an hour of tracking before the sheriff's office dog could catch her scent and follow her trail.

In bodycam footage from Deputy Bales, a frantic search has started for the woman in the middle of the night.

Shax can be seen sniffing around the yard. He then leads deputies to the woods.

Deputies then see the woman deep in the woods, and Deputy Bales gives the K-9 praise for his work in the search party.

