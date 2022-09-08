Funeral arrangements announced for two fallen Cobb deputies killed in line of duty

Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin Jr. were shot and killed while serving a warrant in the Hampton Glen neighborhood in Marietta on Thursday.

The services for two Cobb County deputies shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday have been announced.

Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were ambushed while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta Thursday, according to authorities.

Koleski was a longtime deputy with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, joining the agency in 2007. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Ervin, 38, had been with the sheriff's office since 2012.

Sheriff Craig Owens described them both as family men, with wives and children, who were "outstanding men, men of character and integrity."

The scheduled funeral arrangements for each fallen deputy are as follows:

DEPUTY JONATHAN RANDALL KOLESKI

January 7, 1980 - September 8, 2022

Wednesday, September 14

Visitation: 9 - 11 a.m. | Service: 12 p.m. | Burial: 2:30 p.m.

NorthStar Church

3413 Blue Springs Road

Kennesaw, GA 30144

Georgia National Cemetery

1080 Veterans Cemetery Road

Canton, GA 30114

DEPUTY MARSHALL SAMUAL ERVIN, JR.

May 21, 1984 - September 8, 2022

Thursday, September 15

Visitation: 12 - 2 p.m. | Service: 2 p.m.



West Ridge Church

3522 Hiram Acworth Highway

Dallas, GA 30157

Here are the funeral details for Deputy Ervin and Deputy Koleski. The routes for the funeral processions will be shared later for those who wish to stand along the road and give our heroes a final send-off. Please continue to keep their families in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/l3zQRnxwgw — Cobb County Sheriff’s Office (@CobbSheriff) September 12, 2022

"Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County," Sheriff Owens said the night of the attack on the deputies. "It's a night of heartache for two families, two wives who have lost amazing husbands."

Owens said the two deputies went up to the home, rang the doorbell and no one answered. They were then fired upon as they returned to their patrol vehicle, evidently from a car pulling up to the home at that same time.

Residents in the area who spoke to 11Alive's Hope Ford said it sounded "like fireworks" before dozens of law enforcement vehicles arrived at the scene.

An hours-long standoff ensued, and eventually, two suspects were taken into custody. Those suspects have since been identified as Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden.

Owens said the entire community was feeling the force of the tragedy.

"When one agency loses someone, we all lose someone," Owens said. "When this tragedy hurts our community, it hurts their community as well."