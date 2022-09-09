Scanner audio offers window into response to shooting of two Cobb County deputies

Two deputies lost their lives in the line of duty on Thursday night in an ambush as they attempted to serve a warrant.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — First responders in droves descended upon a Cobb County street Thursday night at the scene where two deputies had been shot. The first reports came in: "We have an officer down... officer not breathing, CPR in progress."

The reports could be heard over police scanner traffic, which provides a window into the law enforcement and medical response that followed what's been described as an ambush-style attack on the two Cobb County sheriff's deputies.

The audio indicates operators and officers maintained a largely calm and professional approach to the scene, focused on getting medical aid to the deputies.

The two deputies died in the attack, a loss that Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens said has left his force, and the larger community, "heartbroken."

The audio, compiled by 11Alive, shows how a "signal 50" - in Cobb signals, a person shot - was relayed for the officers.

"Shooter inside the residence," the audio comes in. "...Do not know where the perp is... making our way up to the house now."

At another point, an officer relays: "Down to the firetruck, we are clear of the scene... firetruck is here, medics working on both," seemingly referencing the two deputies.

Later, dispatchers explain developments with the suspects, who were engaged in a standoff for several hours. The shooter called 911 to communicate to authorities in the midst of the standoff.

"Update from the shooter - he is advising that he is gonna get himself up... he wants two minutes to get his composure... is gonna come out with no weapons in his hands," the dispatcher says.

Later: "Shooter advising he's walking down the stairs to the front door now.... walking out hands up."

So far, the deputies have not been identified. Condolences and tributes have come pouring in from the law enforcement community of metro Atlanta and Georgia, as well as state and local leaders.

The shooting has left the broader law enforcement community in mourning and the neighborhoods around where it happened near Marietta shaken.