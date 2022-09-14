Watch funeral for fallen Cobb County Deputy Jonathan Koleski

Koleski was a longtime deputy with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, joining the agency in 2007.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services are being held Wednesday for Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Randall Koleski.

Deputy Koleski, 42, and Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr., 38, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta last Thursday.

Koleski was a longtime deputy with the sheriff's office, joining the agency in 2007. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

A procession was held earlier this morning. You can watch a replay of our special coverage here:

Below you can find Deputy Koleski's visitation and funeral service details for Sept. 14:

Visitation: 9 - 11 a.m. | Service: 12 p.m. | Burial: 2:30 p.m.

NorthStar Church

3413 Blue Springs Road

Kennesaw, GA 30144

The sheriff's office says the parking lot is full and they are asking attendees to carpool.

Georgia National Cemetery

1080 Veterans Cemetery Road

Canton, GA 30114

A procession is scheduled to leave NorthStar Church at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The procession will head south on Cobb Parkway, left onto Chastain Road and on to 575 N.

"For those that wish to pay their respects as the funeral procession passes by, we are encouraging you to stand near Chastain Road and George Busbee Parkway," the Cobb County Sheriff's Office said.

Additionally, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for the family of Deputy Koleski. You can find more information online here.

11Alive will stream coverage of the service as Koleski's family, friends and the community say farewell.

Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. will be laid to rest tomorrow.

