Coca Cola Bottling Company United breaks ground on expansion for bottling plant in South Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — On Friday, Coca-Cola United hosted a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the construction of its newest expansion.



The groundbreaking featured guest speakers, including Vice President Crawford Jones, Macon Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Eddie Cummins, The Mayor, and more.



The Coca-Cola Polar Bear was also a special guest alongside local and state elected officials, community partners, and community leaders.



Guests were given small glass coke bottles and had a Coca-Cola toast to celebrate the groundbreaking.



The warehouse will expand by approximately 260,000 square feet, with about 50 new jobs on top of 228 existing jobs.



Coca-Cola plans on installing a new warehousing system called Vertique. The new system is semi-automatic and will need people to help operate it.



Vice President Crawford Jones says, "It'll be automated, easier to work, and it leads to better quality for both the associates and our customers who receive our product every day."



Macon Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Eddie Cummins says this new system will increase sales and distribution by double the original amount.



The formal construction is set to begin soon, and the Vice President says they're hoping to start moving products into the area by 2024.