COCHRAN, Ga. — A fire roared through a Bleckley County home on Friday. Some people living in the county say they wanted to know why the county and the city fire departments did not work together to put it out.

Cochran Fire Chief Brock Wilcher says the fire happened at a home that fell outside of the city limits in Bleckley County.

Around 7:30 a.m. a fire blazed though a home on Limestone Road according to Wilcher.

Neighbor Julieann Moore says it was a scary scene.

"I was very worried, like, 'My God, my God,' you know? This is somebody's house burning up," said Moore.

Someone who lives in Bleckley County contacted the 13WMAZ newsroom via email saying," Today, a home caught fire 3 miles from the city fire department. The city offered to send aid and the county refused. A couple hours after the fire started, the county requested aid from Dodge State Prison, while the city sat on standby. What is wrong with this? A homeowner lost their home. This is one of many examples over the last few years. How many more homes or tragedies have to occur before something is done? We should all work together for the good of the citizens, whether they live in the city or the county."

Wilcher says the county and the city have what's called a "mutual aid agreement." That means if a fire for medical emergency happens in the county and they need help from the city, the city will intervene if asked. He says that was not the case for this fire.

"I did advise them that we had apparatus resources and manpower standing by if needed, and none was needed at that time or none was accepted at that time," said Wilcher.

Chasity Sauls says she was disappointed to hear the city's resources weren't used.

"With them being that close, it doesn't matter what county, you know, what county limit or whatever they have, you know, if you can help you should," said Sauls.

Cochran Mayor Billy Yeomans says the city and county fire departments typically work well together, but he's not sure what happened on the county end.

"We will have some hiccups along the way, but we will work to improve every one we have," said Yeomans.

13WMAZ called Bleckley County Fire Chief Matt Kelley to find out what caused the fire. We have not heard back from his yet.

Chief Wilcher says the city and county fire departments separated about three years ago.

