Cochran-Bleckley NAACP calls on Gov. Brian Kemp to suspend Sheriff Kris Coody due to sexual-battery charges

Cochran-Bleckley NAACP says there are racial inequities in Bleckley County.

COCHRAN, Ga. — Bleckley County's NAACP held a news conference on Monday to talk about what they say is unequal justice in the county and in the city of Cochran.

The organization says one example is the county's own sheriff.

Former Cochran police officer Joshua Jordan is facing 6 criminal charges including making a false statement, hindering an emergency phone call, aggravated stalking, simple battery, theft by taking and obstruction of an officer. Those charges are still pending.

Jordan says the charges are still affecting him since he resigned from the Cochran Police Department.

"I was with the (U.S.) Marshals in Atlanta and when this situation happened I lost my job because of the arrest," Jordan said.

Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody also faces pending charges. Coody's charges involve sexual battery charges after allegedly groping a TV judge.

The Cochran NAACP argues Jordan was treated differently because of his skin color. Jordan's bond was set at $50,000. He has been on house arrest for the past year and half.

Coody is still the Bleckley County Sheriff.

"They're treating him like it's really nothing," district coordinator for the NAACP in Georgia Gwenette Westbrooks said.

Westbrooks' says they're calling on Governor Brian Kemp to suspend Coody until the court determines his case.

"They're treating him like he's above the law," Westbrooks said.

Last year, Kemp suspended Miller County Sheriff Richard Morgan for 60 days after he was charged of sexual battery and violating his oath of office.

Jordan and others say Kemp should do the same to Coody.

13WMAZ went to the Bleckley County Sheriff's Office to speak to Sheriff Coody, but were told he was unavailable.