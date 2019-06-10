COCHRAN, Ga. — Bishop Eddie Ingram walks through the new addition to his church in Cochran.

"This is an office that we're putting in. This is one of the offices for the different class settings that we'll have going on," Ingram said.

Back in April, he wouldn't have thought this was possible.

"We had lightning hit the trees on into the shed," he said.

Six months ago there was a shed here, but it caught fire and the Ingrams lost everything inside.

It also caused some minor damage and loss of electricity in their main building all right before their Easter weekend services.

"That weekend we were going to have the service in our yard at the house, but due to the weather factor we were unable to," Ingram said.

A nearby church allowed Ingram and his congregation to hold their Saturday services in their building during Easter.

A week later they moved back, and now they're restoring what they lost.

"Started from the ground up, and this is where we're at. From September the 1st, and this is now we're coming along with this project. We're adding a couple of more offices, office spaces, storage space, and a couple of more bathrooms," Ingram said.

He says the new space will provide better access for their elderly and disabled church members. Despite losing the church shed, he thanks God for their safety.

"Out of the damage that was done, He did not destroy or let the fire destroy the sanctuary and for that alone we are grateful, and for what we lost, it was only material stuff," Ingram said.

Now, there's nowhere to go but up.

"I thank God for what I see going on and coming along, and we're not finished yet. This is just phase one, there's another part coming along," Ingram said.

Ingram said the project costs about $50,000. He's funding most of it along with church donations but says they still have a long way to go to reach the budget.

If you'd like to donate to the Lighthouse of New Beginnings Holiness Church, you can call 478-783-3990.

