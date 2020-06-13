COCHRAN, Ga. — Protests continued in Central Georgia Friday as dozens of people came together for a peaceful protest in Cochran.

They marched in solidarity of the many Black Lives Matter marches throughout the country. The protest started at the corner of Ash and 2nd streets where protesters held signs, one reading, "Silence no more."

Voter registration was also a topic at the event. Jim Adams, one of the organizers, says it's time to speak up.

"I've never had to justify who I am, so it's hard for me to relate or understand, except that I know it's bad. In my little way, if I can just influence just one or two little people, particularly when I heard about this mother that I know -- the fear that she has just two blocks away from here -- I'm thinking, 'My God, we got to talk about that. We can't be silent on that,'" said Adams.

Adams says they plan to hold similar events in the future.

