Cochran's first Pride picnic happening in June

Example video title will go here for this video

During the event they plan to have a prize raffle, a photobooth, music and, of course, they will be raising a rainbow flag.

Cochran's First Pride Picnic :

In Bleckley County, you'll find a home that waves a flag to show others they are not alone.

"My wife came out to me in October as transgender and I've always felt different in my own sexuality," Katie Weaver said.

Katie says she didn't see an LGBTQ+ community in Cochran for her and her wife Nikki so she created her own to share.

"It's a pride picnic. It is to celebrate it is to celebrate be a part of the LGBTQ and being who you are," she said.

It's happening on the lawn at the county courthouse. Nikki Weaver says there's a reason for that.

"We have a queer Cochran community member who had petitioned the county to not take down the Christian flag, but to be able to fly a Pride flag," she said.

They learned they could fly a rainbow flag outside the courthouse as long as there was an event to accompany it at the courthouse, and so the Cochran Pride Picnic was born.

They've been planning to have the event since December of last year.

"We're just going to have fun. I want it to feel like family. I want it to feel like you're seeing your long-lost cousin that you never got to get to meet, and I just want everybody to come and enjoy themselves," Katie said.

Nikki says allies give her and other the courage to be themselves.

"It definitely feels like we can walk with a little pep in our step because we don't have to hang our head in shame when we walk through the center of town or Walmart," Nikki said.

She says for some LGBTQ+ people who have left Cochran, the picnic gives them hope in the place they call home.

"The one thing that is very apparent to me is the amount of people who have graduated here in the past 20 years and have reached out to us and made us really feel like we are righting a wrong that they couldn't do in the '80s and '90s and early 2000s," Nikki said.