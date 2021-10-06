Some Cochran CVS customers told to get revaccinated after storage problem

Customers recently received calls from pharmacists telling them they needed to be revaccinated

COCHRAN, Ga. — Some people who received a COVID-19 vaccination at the CVS in Cochran were recently they’d have to come back and be revaccinated.

CVS told 13WMAZ the Dykes Street location administered doses of the Pfizer vaccine that were being held outside of recommended temperatures, so pharmacists needed to notify customers.

Some customers wondered if they should receive another COVID vaccine dose before the 21 days between shots passed.

We reached out to CVS Pharmacy’s corporate office for more details. Matt Blanchette, the retail communication manager, told us this:

Certain patients who received COVID-19 vaccinations at our N.E. Dykes Street store in Cochran, GA received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine that was stored outside recommended temperatures.

We are contacting all affected patients to apologize and, consistent with CDC guidelines, are recommending they return to the store to be revaccinated as a matter of precaution and to ensure they receive the full benefits of the vaccine.

CVS says all affected customers have been contacted and the temperature ‘excursion’ has been corrected.