Cochran Fire Department to honor 9/11 victims Friday

The event starts at 6 p.m. Firefighters from surrounding counties are invited.

COCHRAN, Ga. — Friday is the anniversary of 9/11 and there are several events happening here in Central Georgia to honor those who lost their lives.

The Cochran Fire Department will hold an event Friday to honor and remember those like Stephen Siller, who lost his life during the September 11 attacks.

All firefighters who participate will wear their structural personal protective equipment and walk 1 mile.

The event will start at the Cochran Fire Department with a brief ceremony before they start walking. It will end at the East Gate Plaza on Dyke Street.

Chief Brock Wilcher says it’s important not to forget those who gave up their lives for this country.

"Anytime that we can get together at different departments and unify and remember those of our brothers who have given their lives or lost their lives and especially for this country that’s just a wonderful feeling to get together with multiple departments" he said.