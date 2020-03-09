This holiday weekend, the Cochran Motor Speedway is preparing for a huge race.

COCHRAN, Ga. — Racers are slowly trickling in for Labor Day weekend here at the Cochran Motor Speedway. Owner Chris Martin says this will be the biggest race the speedway has ever had.

"Somewhere around 140 to 150 racers," he says.

The dirt track at Cochran Motor Speedway may be empty now, but Martin says this weekend will be one for the record books.

"We expect probably around a thousand to potentially 1,500 fans," he estimates.

During past races, stands were full of people. Martin says concession stands will still be open, but there will be some restrictions for fans.

"We will enforce the social distancing and all the COVID guidelines that's been put in place by the Governor and stuff, so we will have deputy sheriffs there from Bleckley County on hand," he says.

He says with 40 acres of land, it will be easy for people to spread out and there will not be a mask requirement.

"We highly recommend it so it's not a bad thing, because we're out there with the dust and dirt, but we're not requiring it," says Martin.

There are no presale tickets available, but Martin says you can come the day of the race you want to watch and buy your tickets in person.

Martin says it will be an entertaining and socially distanced weekend right in the heart of Central Georgia.