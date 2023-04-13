Cochran neighbors begin cleanup after storms hit Bleckley County

The Stewart family had damage to their roof, and scattered debris in their pool and yard. With help from friends, Stewart's yard was back to normal in three hours.

COCHRAN, Ga. — Thursday evening, strong winds and heavy rains swept through Bleckley County, leaving many homes without power and trees fallen into roads.

Cochran Police Chief Jeff Trawick says the county reported no injuries, and crews quickly cleared roads. Georgia Power crews could be seen throughout the county trying to restore power.

It left one family with a damaged roof and scattered debris in their yard and pool. 13WMAZ's Kamilah Williams and Megan Western talked to one woman about people coming together to help clean up the damage.

"It was going cave in on me. I put a blanket over my head. I don't know what that's going to do," says Tuwanda Stewart as she recalled the moment the storm came through.

Stewart says the whole time, she was prepared for the storm.

"I was just in there looking at the TV. I was watching Ben Jones thinking, 'OK, is it coming this way?'" she says.

The storm came, just like 13WMAZ Chief Meteorologist Ben Jones reported. Stewart took shelter under her stairs and used pillows and a blanket for protection.

"Then I started hearing all this noise -- popping and water dripping -- and I'm thinking, 'Oh, my upstairs is probably gone,'" Stewart says.

When the winds passed, she went outside to find chairs turned over and her backdoor furniture cushions on the ground. The pool was littered in tree limbs.

Luckily for Stewart, she didn't have to clean up alone. Her family, friends, and nearby neighbors came out to help her pick everything up.

"It feels great to be able to help her, because if not, it would've took her multiple days to get this up by herself," says her grandson Blake.

Blake Stewart had no problems rushing in to help clean up his "meemaw's" home. He says cleaning the yard is a hobby.

"I cut grass with my dad every day for a living, so it's just a daily thing," he says.

Blake turned it into a field day. His favorite part was doing donuts in the family golf cart as he picked up sticks. He was also hoping that with storm damage, he wouldn't have to go to school Friday.

"The school's messed up, so that's a good thing," he says with a laugh.

With all hands on deck, Stewart's front and back yard were cleaned up in under three hours.