Cochran race night ends in crash, injuries

The accident happened Saturday night at the Cochran Motor Speedway during an open practice event.

COCHRAN, Ga. — Right now we're working to find out more about a crash at Cochran Motor Speedway in Bleckley County Saturday night.

According to Cochran motor speedway owner, Chris Martin, it happened at the season opener.

Martin says he is at the hospital with his son, but could not confirm any additional information other than to say his son was one of the people injured.

Right now, we do not know the condition of Martin's son, or whether there were any other injuries, although social media posts mention several people getting hit in a crash at the track. We're still working to confirm that information, but calls to Bleckley County Fire and Cochran Police went unanswered.

Deputy Coroner Danny Mathis says their office received no reports of fatalities.

The Cochran Motor Speedway web site and social media advertised the opening of the season with an open practice night for "The Battlefield" series on Saturday. The dirt track has offered many years of entertainment in the central Georgia town about 45 minutes southeast of Macon.

TONIGHT! TONIGHT! TONIGHT! @ The Battlefield COCHRAN MOTOR SPEEDWAY OPEN PRACTICE NIGHT Gates Open at 2pm. Open... Posted by Cochran Motor Speedway on Saturday, February 26, 2022

Earlier on Saturday the track posted that new state regulations prohibited spectators in the infield area and the new rules were being enforced. It's unclear where the people were when they were hit, or whether they were there as track workers, with race teams, or as spectators.