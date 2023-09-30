Cochran senior living center hosts Bulldogs Tailgate party for residents, staff

Residents were decked out in their red and black and the staff put up a big tailgate tent to prepare food and snacks.

Example video title will go here for this video

COCHRAN, Ga. — A senior living center in Cochran cheered on the "Dawgs" at their 3rd annual Georgia Bulldogs tailgate party on Friday.

Located at At Home Senior Living, folks were decked out in their red and black and the staff put up a big tailgate tent to prepare food and snacks such as nachos, barbeque sliders with coleslaw, and they even celebrated with a big "Go Dawgs" cake!

The residents enjoyed connecting over the love of sports and they reminisced on some old Georgia vs. Auburn games.

"It's just amazing to me," resident Harriet Harrell said. "I'm old, I've never been to a tailgate party but anyway I'm enjoying this one, it's huge! I have a family filled with Bulldogs fans."

Harrell has only been at At Home for eight months so this was her first tailgate but she marveled about how much of a community she's gained while being here for a short time.

"This is a wonderful place to be," Harrell said. "The people are wonderful, they're so friendly and loving and every resident has just been hard to beat."

Resident Sharon Williams also comes from a family of Bulldog fans. She said her children and grandchildren went to the University of Georgia. On Friday she got the chance to celebrate with her fellow residents and fellow Bulldogs fans.

"It's very important for people to know each other, care about each other and support each other," Williams said. "You know, I don't watch very much but I'd say Georgia better win."