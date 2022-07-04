'Cochran took a hit': Storms in Bleckley County rip roof off funeral home, damage several homes

Several homes were damaged in the storm by fallen trees.

COCHRAN, Ga. — As storms broke out over Central Georgia Wednesday, Cochran was hit with winds strong enough to rip the roof off of a funeral home.

That's according to EMA Director Matthew Kelley.

Several homes were also damaged by fallen trees.

"The city of Cochran took a hit by a possible tornado," Kelley said.

He says power companies are working to restore power. Roadways are mostly clear with some detours due to downed power lines.

Only minor injuries were reported.

Campus classes at Middle Georgia State University are cancelled due to road closures. Normal class schedule will resume Monday.

According to the schools Facebook page, the campus has full power, dining services and residence halls are open.