'I hope the South loves it as much as I love it': Northwest style drive-thru coffee shop opens in Bonaire

Those missing home at Robins AFB will find comfort in this Northwest-style coffee shop.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — There's a new coffee shop in Bonaire ready to serve up some Northwest-style items. Morgan Barrientos and her father Bill Thomas opened up Café Vignette right off 129.

Barrientos was stationed at Robins Air Force Base and when her father would come to visit her and her sister, he felt like something was missing.

"He would come visit us and there was still no good coffee anywhere," she said. "Where we're from, there is coffee everywhere, it is bigger than churches down here."

She's talking about Montana, where you can find drive-thru coffee shops everywhere.

"It was just so neglected over here," Barrientos said. "[Bill] was just like, 'They need something over here.'"

So, they decided to do something about it.

"I got out [of the Air Force] and decided to help my dad run this coffee shop," she said.

They offer gourmet coffee and beignets at their drive-thru shop. They also have plant-based Lotus energy drinks.

Barrientos has now been in Georgia for the last three or four years.

"It's my second home," she said. "We love it, and the community has accepted us with open arms and we love them for that."

They opened on Dec. 23, but are already working up a new menu with even more items. One of those items is huckleberry-flavored; a nod to Montana.

"I hope the South loves it as much as I love it," she said.

They have specialty drinks like a German chocolate chai tea, eggnog, coconut lattes and more.

They recently started a rewards program, so now's the time to go check them out. They are open Monday-Friday from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can find them at 107 Sandy Pointe Drive, or check them out online.