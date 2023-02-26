'They can dream, have hope and have a future': Coffee shop coming to Warner Robins to help Honduran orphanage

The shops groundbreaking event is Friday April 21. It will be a worship concert with Sean Curran, and all proceeds will go to their Orphanage Coffee Project.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One family wants nothing more but to spread love and hope to their Central Georgia community and to kids overseas.

They're doing it, with coffee beans.

Megan Western talked to the family in a story that comes straight from the heart.

In just two months, the Slade family will break ground on a 10 year dream.

"We want to create a place for the community to gather to host conversations, celebrate life events," says Toni Slade.

She says they will offer a rooftop area for catering graduation parties, retirement parties, and more.

Slade says she and her husband Lance want the environment to be a place for people to fellowship and feel the love of Christ.

"Its going to pay off, not only here in America, but also at home in my orphanage," says their son Henson.

Woodlands Coffee Roasters and Cafe have planted coffee bean crops at Orphanage Emmanuel in Honduras.

It's where the Slade's adopted Henson from 6 years ago.

They have created what they call the "Orphanage Coffee Project". A portion of the shops coffee beans are being grown at the orphanage.

They say the partnership creates a world of opportunity for the other 500 children at the orphanage.

"Now they are learning and being educated in all thing coffee in one of the coffee meccas of the world - Central America. Now they can dream and have a hope and have a future," says Toni.

It's something Henson says he couldn't have imagined for himself.

"I didn't know what the future laid ahead for me. I didn't really have a future, but I know that what were doing here will bring so much hope to the other kids in the orphanage it will give them an opportunity to have a job it will give them an opportunity to provide for their families," says Henson.

The now Mercer University business student wants to continue to spread that hope to others back home.

"It's just a blessing to go back and serve and just to love them," he adds.

The family is holding a concert for their groundbreaking event. They are calling it Worship in the Woodlands with Sean Curran from Passion City Church.

All proceeds will go towards the Orphanage Coffee Project. That includes purchasing coffee plants, cost of training, and the importation and distribution of the coffee beans.

They're inviting the entire community to join them that night, and as they open. They expect to begin official construction in May.