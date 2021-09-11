Downtown Macon coffee shop offers western experience alongside good coffee

"It's a good homeplace that you can get good food and good coffee," said General Manager Holley Jiles.

MACON, Ga. — If you follow 13WMAZ Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi on Facebook, then you know she goes live every morning after the show for 'Coffee With Court.'

But, what if she actually did it at a coffee shop? Well, that's exactly what she's doing! She's going around Central Georgia to have a cup of coffee with some of the area's finest brewers.

This week, Courteney went to Taste and See in downtown Macon. They've been serving the city since 2013.

Inside, you'll find a Western-styled space with owner Kevin Reaves' Colorado-based photography hanging on the walls.

General Manager Holley Jiles has worked at the coffee shop for two and a half years. She says it's just a "general good home place" to be, and they bake just about anything you can think of.

Alongside their pastries are breakfast and lunch sandwiches -- and of course coffee!

Jiles says the Christian-based coffee shop is here for college students who need to study, people who walk through downtown who need something to warm them up, or for anyone who wants a sweet treat. It's for people of "all ages."

"To feel at home... have a positive, good experience with us," she said. "Any and everybody is welcome."

The coffee is "locally roasted" and the pastries are made in-house. If you want a "warm positive lighthearted vibe" Taste and See has you covered.

You can visit them at 546 Poplar Street on Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.