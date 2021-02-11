Warner Robins literary themed coffee shop wows with imported coffee, baked goods

Take a look inside this cute little coffee shop, sit down, and have some coffee with Court.

If you follow 13WMAZ Meteorologist Courteney Jacobazzi on Facebook, then you know she goes live every morning after the show for 'Coffee With Court.'

But, what if she actually did it at a coffee shop? Well, that's exactly what she's doing! She's going around Central Georgia to have a cup of coffee with some of the area's finest brewers.

This week, Courteney went to Between Friends Coffee in Warner Robins.

Co-owner Victoria Hawkins and her business partner Jamie decided to open up shop in 2016 after their favorite coffee shop closed. They wanted to allow the community to gather, drink coffee, study, or really do anything they needed to do.

They bought a lot of equipment from the closing coffee shop and started their business.

"So the community wouldn't be lacking," said Hawkins.

The theme of the shop is literature, as all drinks are named after authors and poems.

"We're both total literary buffs," said Hawkins. "Books bring people together."

Hawkins was just 21-years-old when they developed a business plan.

"It was something that could kind of grow with me," she said.

Because of the base's proximity, Hawkins says "the community is frequently changing." Regulars will get stationed somewhere else, and a whole new set of people will start coming in.

"It's really cool to have all of these different kinds of communities," said Hawkins.

She says there have been a lot of changes, but their mission has stayed the same -- to be an "open-armed spot" for anyone in the community.

The coffee shop has a giving wall that was started by a customer who would leave $20 for police officers to get a free coffee, but it's grown into people leaving sticky notes for whoever may need it.

They serve pastries, baked good, imported bagels from New York, soups, sandwiches, breakfast items, and all coffee is directly traded from mom-and-pop farms from overseas.

Hawkins says it was important to them that everything was economically sustaining.

They are open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. You can find them at 1080 SR 96 #100.