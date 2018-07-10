After a gorgeous and cool end to the weekend, we will start the work week cold! Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s. A frost advisory is in place for our counties north of Macon from 2AM-8AM. The start of the work week brings along a slight warming trend. Highs will head into the low to mid 70s come Wednesday with slightly more cloud cover as our pattern shifts a bit. Come the end of the week, highs will only rise into the upper 50s/low 60s, keeping us below average for the next 7 days. Rain chances also return to close out the work week.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Monday...Sunny. Highs near 70.

Monday Night...Clear. Lows around 50.

Tuesday...Partly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday...Showers possible. Highs near 60.

Friday Night... Showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday. Mostly cloudy. Showers Possible. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers Possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the mid 60s.

