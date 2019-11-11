MACON, Ga. — Country star Cole Swindell is headed out on tour and one of those stops is near his hometown in Terrell County.

Swindell is set to hit the stage at the Macon City Auditorium on Friday, March 13, 2020 as part of his ‘Down to Earth’ Tour.

He will be accompanied by opening acts Hardy and Trea Landon.

Swindell most recently released his third album, All of It, in August 2018 and is readying the release of his Down Home Sessions V EP to celebrate the fifth anniversary of his recording deal with Warner Music Nashville.

In addition to writing his own hits like ‘Hope You Get Lonely Tonight’ and ‘You Should Be Here,’ Swindell is also known for writing hits for other country artists.

That includes songs like Luke Bryan’s ‘Roller Coaster,’ Florida Georgia Line’s ‘This is How We Roll’ and Thomas Rhett’s ‘Get Me Some of That.’

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at the Macon Coliseum Box Office and at ticketmaster.com

