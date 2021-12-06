Cole Swindell plans Macon stop on 'Down to the Bar' tour

One of his opening acts is Warner Robins native, Travis Denning.

MACON, Ga. — Georgia native Cole Swindell is set to visit Macon-Bibb County in spring 2022 for a show on his ‘Down to the Bar’ tour and one of his opening acts is a familiar face – Travis Denning!

Spectra announced Monday that the country artist will be at the Macon City Auditorium on Thursday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m. Opening acts are Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster or at the Macon Coliseum box office.

“I am so excited to kick off 2022 back on the road with a headlining tour,” said Swindell. “I’ve been big fans of Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke for a while now so to be able to get them for this tour is exciting. The fans are going to be in for a lot of surprises on this tour! It will be hard to top 2021, but getting this tour out there already has me excited for the new year.”

ARTIST INFO

Swindell’s current single, “Never Say Never,” the duet with BBR Music Group’s fast-rising new artist Lainey Wilson, was the MOST ADDED song at country radio the week it was released making it the biggest radio add day of Swindell’s career (91 total adds). “Never Say Never” is the Georgia native’s 12th career single and the follow-up radio single to his back-to-back No. 1 hits “Love You Too Late” and most recently his milestone multi-week, 10th career No. 1 hit “Single Saturday Night.”