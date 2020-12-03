MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia fans of country star Cole Swindell will have to wait a bit longer to see him perform due to Macon's date being postponed.

Swindell took to Twitter Thursday and expressed his excitement about performing in Macon, but said he had been advised by state health officials to postpone the show.

His team is currently working to finalize a new date, which has not yet been announced.

All tickets for the March 13 date will be honored at the new date.

Swindell biographical information

Swindell most recently released his third album, All of It, in August 2018 and is readying the release of his Down Home Sessions V EP to celebrate the fifth anniversary of his recording deal with Warner Music Nashville.

In addition to writing his own hits like ‘Hope You Get Lonely Tonight’ and ‘You Should Be Here,’ Swindell is also known for writing hits for other country artists.

That includes songs like Luke Bryan’s ‘Roller Coaster,’ Florida Georgia Line’s ‘This is How We Roll’ and Thomas Rhett’s ‘Get Me Some of That.’

