MACON, Ga. — Changes are coming for employees and caregivers who work at three area hospitals.

In a news release, the hospitals (Coliseum Medical Centers, Coliseum Northside Hospital and Fairview Park Hospital) say they have experienced a decrease in surgery and outpatient volume due to coronavirus.

That’s caused a reduction in hours for some employees, so HCA Healthcare is implementing a ‘pandemic pay continuation’ policy to ensure they remain financially secure.

The release says they are attempting to redeploy those with reduced hours who work in clinical facilities or support areas.

Those who can’t be redeployed will received 70% of their base pay for up to 7 weeks until HCA Healthcare has a better grasp of how the pandemic will affect its organization.

For colleagues working in patient care facilities who are quarantined per CDC guidelines, Coliseum Medical Centers, Coliseum Northside Hospital and Fairview Park Hospital will pay 100 percent of base pay for scheduled hours regardless of where the exposure took place.

Scrub laundering will also be provided for those who are caring for COVID-19 patients to prevent carrying the virus home on clothing.

HCA Healthcare says it’s also working with major hotel chains to provide free housing for caregivers helping those with COVID-19 who do not want to return home to their loved ones.

HCA Healthcare’s senior leadership team is taking a 30 percent cut in pay until the pandemic passes.

CEO Sam Hazen will donate 100 percent of his paycheck for eight weeks to the HCA Hope Fund, and other senior leaders will make significant contributions.

HCA Healthcare’s Board of Directors waived their cash compensation for the remainder of the year so the company can make an additional contribution to the HCA Hope Fund.

To read CEO Sam Hazen's letter, click here.

