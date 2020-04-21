MACON, Ga. — Coliseum Medical Centers in Macon is now offering in-house, same-day COVID-19 testing for inpatients.

In a press release Monday, Coliseum said they're reserving testing for patients known as "persons under investigation" for the virus.

Those test results will be available within hours, Coliseum said, and their hospital lab will also also process tests from Coliseum Northside and Fairview Park Hospitals.

The tests are only being given to admitted patients right now because of limited supply, Coliseum said.

For those who aren't inpatients, Coliseum said the Georgia Department of Public Health offers testing to those who shows COVID-19 symptoms. For this, referrals are needed from your primary care physician, or you can get one by calling the North Central Health District at 1-844-987-0099 for screening.

The line is open during the week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

North Central also offers testing for healthcare workers, first responders, law enforcement, and long-term care facility residents and staff who have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19, even if they're not showing symptoms.

