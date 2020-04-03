MACON, Ga. — Coliseum Medical Centers is taking precaution against the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

In a release sent Wednesday morning, the hospital says effective immediately, the public can only enter through the ER and main entrance of the hospital.

At both entrances, there will be greeters who will ask a few basic questions to make sure people who might have the virus can get the right care without exposing patients, staff, and other guests inside.

The hospital will also only be accepting visitors over the age of 12 between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The release asks you not to visit if you:

Have a fever

Have a cough or shortness of breath and have traveled outside the country in the past 14 days

Have had direct contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19

The same precautions apply to Coliseum Northside Hospital, the release says.

So far there have been no cases of the virus reported at Coliseum or at any Central Georgia hospitals.

