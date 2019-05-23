MACON, Ga. — This week is National Emergency Medical Services Week, and to celebrate, Coliseum Northside Hospital threw a lunchtime fiesta for Macon EMS physicians.

"We invited all of our EMS partners to come join us for some lunch and conversation," says Coliseum Health System EMS coordinator, Liana Rogers. "It's a great place to network and just give them a pat on the back for all the work they do."

"These workers are the unsung heroes," says Rogers. "They're pretty underestimated until you need them in an emergency."

The fiesta lasted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Coliseum Northside Hospital's front lawn. Food was provided by El Sombrero.

"We're very appreciative of it," says Navicent Health district manager Steve Johns-Hamlin. "It's a great feeling because of the camaraderie, the brotherhood, the sisterhood."

National EMS Week was established in 1974 by president Gerald Ford to bring local communities and medical professionals.

"This is time where they get to sit down and break bread not only with the people they work with but with all the other agencies," says Johns-Hamlin. "Our motto this year is 'EMS strong,' and we're stronger together."

EMS Week began on May 19 and will end May 25.