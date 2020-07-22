College counselors offer advice to the Class of 2021

High school seniors know this year will look different than most, and that includes doing what it takes to get ready for college

MACON, Ga. — Back in March, high school seniors across the state were blindsided when they were sent home to continue their school year online.

They missed out on prom, spring sports and for some, a regular graduation ceremony.

But this year, rising seniors are more prepared for lies ahead.

Kelvin Jackson is a rising senior at Central High School. He says he is ready for whatever is thrown his way this school year.

"Senior year. That's like… the main thing that everyone is focused on is okay, I gotta make sure I get this right," he said.

He already knows this year will be different.

"I'm gonna cherish everyday like it's the last day. You never know what could happen," said Jackson.

Jones County High School senior Aniyah Williams plans on heading back to the classroom.

"I've learned that face-to-face learning is what's best for me," she said.

She agrees that she may not get the typical senior year.

"I won't have like a regular year where it's like prom, graduation. Some things are going to be limited," said Williams.

One thing that is certain?

College plans are on everyone's mind.

Jacyntha Grant, a college counselor at Southwest High School, has some advice for students who choose online learning to stay ahead.

"We're encouraging them to have an established routine," said Grant. "Attendance is important. They still have to get their credits in order to be on track for graduation and in order to do that, they have to be checking in to their classes and keeping in touch with their teachers."

She says communication is key with your teachers and colleges you are interested in.

"The keyword of this year, things are going to be different," she said. "We would love it to be more concrete, but we can't say college fairs are not going to happen, but what we can say is that it's going to be different."

Brad Thompson, FPD's college counselor, says colleges across the country understand the situation we are all in.

"We are all in this together, so class of 2021, no matter what school you're at or where you live across the country, you're kind of in this together and colleges understand that," he said.

He encourages seniors to be aggressive, yet patient, and reach out to local college representatives.

"I would reach out to them and let them know that you are interested and you’re asking the questions," said Thompson. "Keep doing your grades, do well in the classroom, take your standardized tests, look at the schools, talk to your parents and you're gonna be fine."