MACON, Ga. — Colleges are starting to release early admissions decisions this month

For those who are accepted, the next steps can be exciting and confusing.

After all, there's a lot to keep track of.

Financial aid, student loans, grants, scholarships, and more – with all of those variables it can be hard to feel like you're making an informed choice.

13WMAZ talked to three admissions experts from diverse backgrounds to help demystify the process.

One works in the Mercer University Admissions Office, another works in a public school college counseling office, and the third works in a private school's CCO.

They gave several big suggestions:

First, if it's possible, visit the campus of every school you're considering. It can help you get a 'feel' for the institution and determine if it would be a good fit for you for the next four years. Second, make sure the school offers programs that suit your goals. It might sound obvious but it's still an important step. If you want to be an engineer, you don't want to show up on move-in day and find out your school doesn't have an engineering department. Third, ask questions – especially when it comes to your financial situation. Navigating financial aid, student loans, grants, and scholarships can feel almost impossible. All three counselors said it's best to call your schools admissions and financial aid offices with any questions you have.

"It's important that you know what you're getting into especially if it's loans and you're going to have to pay money back, so ask until you understand," Howard High School college counselor Carra Floyd said.

Finally, if you're a first generation college student, don't let that hold you back from asking those important questions.

Kelly Holloway, Mercer's Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management, is a first generation college graduate. She says "connecting with admissions counselors is really, really important."

They can help guide you through the process of making a good college choice. If you feel like you've got a lot of questions, don't let it stop you from asking them. The admissions and financial aid staff will understand.

There are also online resources that can help shed light on the decision process. Some are linked below.

Federal student loan website

Georgia Student Finance Commission

Fastweb.com – scholarship search engine

Finaid.org – general financial aid information

