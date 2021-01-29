x
Columbus inmate serving sentence for child molestation escapes, recaptured in Macon

34-year-old Kevin Lee Scealf, who is serving a prison sentence for child molestation, escaped from the Columbus Transitional Center Thursday.
Credit: GEORGIA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections has recaptured an inmate who escaped from the Columbus Transitional Center Thursday.

The department says 34-year-old Kevin Lee Scealf, who is serving a prison sentence for child molestation, left the center Thursday, prompting a search. GDC says Scealf was found in Macon and taken back into custody just before 2:30 p.m. Friday.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections website, Scealf is serving a sentence stemming from a 2018 child molestation case in Walker County.

