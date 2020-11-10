Ohio State student killed in shooting near campus, suspect charged with murder

Ohio State said Meola was a fifth-year marketing major from Mahweh, New Jersey. "The Ohio State University community is in mourning, and our deepest condolences and support go to the family and friends of Chase," the university said in a statement. Police have charged 18-year-old Kintie Mitchell Jr. with murder. "Students in need of support are encouraged to access counseling services by calling 614-292-5766 . Faculty and staff who need support are encouraged to call the Employee Assistance Program at 800-678-6265 ," the university wrote.

“Today, we mourn the loss of two young people - a 17-year-old on the East Side and a 23-year-old near the Ohio State campus. Each life lost leaves behind a shattered family and a grieving community. The Columbus Division of Police takes every homicide seriously, and CPD and the City are working closely to keep all residents safe. Our hearts go out to all those who have lost a loved one due to senseless violence. As a community, we all have the responsibility to do what we can to prevent further loss of life. Suspects were apprehended in the homicide near campus, but those responsible for the East Side shooting remain at large. If you have information on either of these cases, please contact CPD.”



If anyone has any information as to what happened, they are asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.