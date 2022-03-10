'Come back, create a reunion for yourself': City of Macon prepares to celebrate 200-year history

Macon was founded in 1823 and Macon-Bibb County Bicentennial Committee is spearheading the celebration year.

MACON, Ga. — The City of Macon is preparing to blow out 200 birthday candles next year, and Visit Macon president and CEO Gary Wheat hopes you join in on the celebration.

"We want to encourage not only visitors to come, citizens to come, but those that grew up in Macon that may not live here anymore, come back, create a reunion for yourself," Wheat said.

Wheat came to Macon almost six years ago to take his current job. He says 2023 is about celebrating and honoring Macon's historic ties from enslaved people who helped build Macon to honoring Native Americans who were in Macon first.

"We're incorporating all that into how we tell the story of Macon's 200 years," he said.

The city of Macon was founded in 1823. The Macon-Bibb Bicentennial Committee have been working to put together a full year of activities for you to attend. The kickoff for the celebration starts with the Mayor's Sneaker Ball in December 2022 and then a Christmas light show. In the new year, the committee is working with the Cherry Blossom Festival, Indigenous Celebration, and other organizations to honor the cities history. Wheat says it takes the city to celebrate.

"All of different organizations and a lot of different people to the table to help us construct a celebration that's worthy of the 200 years of our community," he said.

Wheat says Visit Macon is also participating in the festivities.