Comedian John Mulaney coming to Macon. Here's how to get tickets

MACON, Ga. — One of the top comedians in the world is coming to Macon in November.

John Mulaney, a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning comedian, will be at the Macon City Auditorium on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Tickets will be $55 and go on sale this Friday, Sept. 29, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com or at the Macon Coliseum Box Office.

Mulaney is known for his various Netflix stand-up specials, including his latest, which was released in April of this year called BABY J. It earned him a 2023

Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special.

Mulaney has several other specials on Netflix, including Kid Gorgeous, the Comeback Kid and a Comedy Central special called New in Town.

Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly said Mulaney is “one of the best stand-up comics alive. He has hosted Saturday Night Live five times.

He has sold out massive venues around the United States, including Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl. His 2023 dates include shows worldwide, including the US, Europe and Australia.

Phone and smart watches will not be allowed into the performance space. When attendees arrive, they will have their devices secured in Yondr pouches and will be opened at the end of the event.