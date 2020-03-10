The farm was recently awarded a $1 million grant to start training programs for veterans that teach them how to be profitable in the farming industry.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Comfort Farms offers relief to veterans that are feeling the effects of PTSD. They have an opportunity to be part of a big project and they need your help.

Jon Jackson is a veteran who served in the military for 11 years.

He created Comfort Farms in 2016 in honor of his friend, Kyle Comfort, who was killed in combat in 2010.

Since then, hundreds of veterans have volunteered at the farm to get their minds off of their PTSD and to be around each other.

"It was a way to give back to the veteran community and address my issues that I dealt with, that the VA couldn't really officiate," Jackson said.

Jackson says that working on this farm brought him out of a dark place.

"I don't like to be around a whole bunch of people, so coming out to the farm allows me to be productive. I stay out of trouble. Giving back, taking care of animals, taking care of plants, learning the history of those plants and animals is very nurturing," Jackson added.

Jackson has been upgrading the farm to prepare for these trainings, and then the unexpected happened.

"We got let down with some crews that we were hiring to make this happen and we have a deadline, which is this weekend, to get everything done," he said.

"Instead of just sitting down staring at it, we decided that as a bunch of veterans, us and our team community are going to come together and make everything happen," Jackson added.

Jackson says that they are taking volunteers from any skill set, they just need the help.

He says that they need to dress the farm up to show the good order and discipline that they have there.

This weekend's volunteer work includes anything from tidying up the farm to landscaping.

John Abbott has been volunteering every day at the farm, and he encourages people to come out.

"It's a great place to not only visit, but give back to the community through all of the volunteer work. We are always needing volunteers." Abbot said.