'Taste the quality:' Comfort food restaurant opens on Zebulon Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A casual restaurant with comfort food is open on Zebulon Road in Macon.

“We try to give people good quality and good service and food so they can be happy with us,” Israel Wition said.

Israel and his son Diego are co-owners of Bianca’s. They used to own Bigo’s Bistro on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

Israel says they decided to close that location and set up shop in Macon when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Well I live in Macon and I’ve been working in a lot of restaurants in Macon like since 1996,” Israel said.

Israel says Bianca’s makes all its food in-house and offers different specials every day.

“We make everything from scratch,” he said. “Everything’s got to be fresh is the main thing here.”

The Grilled Seabass Salad is a fan favorite on the menu, Israel said. It has red onions, tomatoes, and avocado all tossed in a “zesty” cilantro dressing sitting on a bed of spring mix.

Israel says the fish tacos, ribeye, and the fried shrimp in spicy sauce are also menu must-tries.

“We try to do different stuff. We have a little bit of Mexican, a little bit of Greek, a little bit of salad, pastas, cake,” he said.

Israel says they try to cater to folks at Bianca’s, so if there’s an item that’s not on the menu, but a customer is craving it, they’ll try to make it happen.

“If we have the ingredients to make what you’re looking for, we’ll do it. We want to make everybody happy,” he said.

Israel says opening a restaurant amid the pandemic has been difficult.

“Well, the business is not like we expected it to be,” he said.

Many customers are still afraid to eat out at restaurants.

“I want people to know that we’re trying our best to make them happy and that we try to do everything from scratch and everything fresh so they can taste the quality of our food and they can walk out of this restaurant happy,” he said.