We'll string together several very nice days to end the work week! For both Wednesday and Thursday we're pretty much all dry with highs in the upper 80s. You'll also notice the lower humidity, especially for the evening hours! We return back to normal for the weekend with rain chances and humidity both returning to the forecast.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance, mainly south and east. Highs near 90.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows near 70.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

