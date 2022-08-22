Comedians perform while completing obstacles during show at stARTup Studios

If you need a laugh this Sunday you can see the show on Sunday at stARTup Studios from 8 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — If you are looking for a laugh, Startup Studios has the event for you on Sunday.

Startup and Clockwork Comedy will be hosting Funny How?: An Abstract Comedy Happening.

During the slightly improvisational show, five comics perform their set while undergoing obstacles like not being able to see or hear during their set, jumping on a trampoline, wrangling a cat, doing yoga and so much more.

All the obstacles are picked at random during the show from the bag of doom.

"It's unpredictable, it's wild and it's free. We accept donations but anyone can come," Host and Producer at Clockwork Comedy Patrick Cunningham said.

He says that for this show they will be having a whole new list of funny tricks and games comics will have to overcome.

Comics featured include Nick Morgan Moore, Melanie Goldey, Maconite Ramon Davis and more who are sure to make you laugh.

Clockwork Comedy has been putting on these shows for the past two years.

“I feel like every show is better than the last one and we’re really picking up steam. I think the buzz is out about the show. It’s probably the most unique show in Middle Georgia without question,” Cunningham said.

He says Startup Studios being an art space allows for Clockwork to do comedy in a non-traditional way.

“The fact that we’re in a working studio and gallery really inspires us to do something that’s a little more Avant Garde. I mean anyone can put on a comedy show and anyone can go to a comedy show where you just have comics doing their set but we want to provide something a little different,” Cunningham said.

There will be a selection of beers available from Startup Studios during the event and Cunningham says comedy is funnier when you’re drinking.

He says its important to support local comedy because every comic that you love started out as a local comic.

“Whether it’s Dave Chappelle or Wanda Sikes they all started as a local comic. And I’ve seen comics get national notoriety, as I’ve done this over the years, that I watched do their first or second open mic and then all of a sudden they’re on the Daily Show or Saturday Night Live, it’s crazy,” Cunningham said.

The event is free to come but they do accept donations. Everyone is welcome to come but there may be mature topics discussed during the comics set.