Coming soon to Central Georgia Tech... a high school?

Imagine going back to high school without having to go into an *actual* high school.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you visit Central Georgia Technical College this fall, you’ll also be on the campus of… a high school?! It will give students an accelerated way to achieve their diploma instead of just offering a GED.

“I was getting a bit frustrated with bouncing around as a military family. I decided to drop out,” said Brandon Hayes.

Hayes just recently received his GED but says he would have liked to participate in the high school if it had been available sooner.

"It wouldn't be a bad idea. It gives people a chance to actually have more opportunities to do more things. It's more accessible,” said Hayes.

Central Georgia Technical College will be the first college in Georgia to add a high school.

Melodi Robinson, the assistant director of operations for adult education, says the Career Plus High School (CPH program) is for students 21 and older.

It offers students the opportunity to get their credential without the high stakes test. The CPH program combines high school credits with technical college credits.

“Some people feel like they've lost time or haven't been to school in a long time. Well, we just catapult you right where you need to be,” said Robinson.

Lakeitha Weston is the executive director of the dual achievement program for 16 to 21-year-old students. She says this program allows students an alternative to a traditional high school setting.

"We have some students who academically may have had some challenges, but they do really well in our technical setting,” said Weston.

The high school will start up in Aug. 2022. Weston says they are excited to welcome at least 200 students to the high school this fall.