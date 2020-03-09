"Coming to work here has been one of the best choices that I have made," said Darrell White.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County School District took first place on Forbes list of Best Employers in Georgia. The district ranked higher than other large employers including Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines University of Georgia and Emory University.

Houston County Schools is the county's second largest employer and the 14th largest school district in the state.

"As our official 150th birthday for Houston County Schools, what a combination to be recognized as the number one employer in the state of Georgia. It's certainly an affirmation of a lot of hard work, and, really, all of the credit goes to our employees," said Superintendent Dr. Mark Scott.

To determine the list, Statista surveyed businesses with at least 500 employees. Questions included work safety and opportunities for advancement.

District Teacher of the Year Crystal Tucker said she loves her job.

"We have the whole total package. I know that I feel secure in my future until I retire, even beyond. Another reason why it makes it a great place to work is that they invest countless hours and resources in their associates and in their teachers," said Tucker.

"I love the colleagues that I work with -- they make my job so much fun. We collaborate, we cry together, we laugh together, and I have the greatest administration who support anything that I need to have done," she said.

Darrell White has worked with the district for 22 years. He's currently the warehouse manager.

"Coming to work here has been one of the best choices that I have made, I will say that. I will tell anybody that if you have the opportunity to come to work, this is the place," said White.