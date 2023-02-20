5 people were found dead in a Commerce City apartment on Feb. 20, 2022. Their cocaine was laced with fentanyl. Cora Marquez, the only survivor, shares what happened.

Now, a year later, Cora opens up about the night that changed her life and the lives of so many others forever. She woke on the afternoon of Feb. 20, 2022, to the sound of her older sister screaming and soon learned that her husband, brother, and three friends were dead.

"I happened to wake up 13 hours later not knowing everyone was gone around me," Cora Marquez said. "I just remembered the baby and the voice of my sister saying that everybody is gone, and my brother wasn't breathing. I tried to perform CPR on my brother, but I didn't know he was gone already."

One year ago, five people were found dead inside a Commerce City apartment. Initially, no one knew exactly what happened inside apartment 307 at the North Range Crossings Apartments, not even the one person who survived that night.

"I’ll never have an answer to how it went down how it happened. I don't know their last moment. I don't even remember my last moments besides talking to Karina."

The last thing Cora remembers before passing out is a conversation with her brother Sam's girlfriend. "I was talking to Karina about her ring. Because my brother had just got her a ring and I was telling her how beautiful it was. After that I went blank," she said.

The six people in apartment 307 all trusted one another, as friends and as family "We weren't second-guessing nothing. It was just, you know, natural, you just trust it. You don't even think to trust it or not trust it," Cora said. "It was in the moment you could say. Everybody was having a good time. We were all happy."

After dinner, they went to Karina and Sam’s apartment in Commerce City. They called Jennifer Cunningham and Stephine Monroe over to join them. They were already drinking and decided to do cocaine. "Yes, we all have [done cocaine] when we would party from time to time. It wasn't all the time. But you know there was times I'm going, to be honest. It's a social drug a lot of people do it,” Cora said.

The evening prior, on Feb. 19 2022, Cora and her husband Humberto Arroyo Ledezma joined her brother Sam Marquez and his girlfriend Karina Rodriguez for dinner.

“Not understanding why I’m the only one that woke up. Like why couldn’t it have been like half of us? Like another one besides me?" Cora questioned. "I wish all of us woke up, of course. I just wish at least half of us woke up or something ... I just wish it wasn’t me that woke up.”

Exactly a year later, she’s still trying to make sense of what happened in those early morning hours when she lost those closest to her.

"I woke up, my world was different. The closest people I was always hanging out with were gone. My circle was gone. Life's been different since,” she said.

Concern sets in : 'Mom, no one is answering'

About 13 hours later concern began to settle into the Marquez family. They had been unable to get in touch with Cora, her, husband Humberto her brother Sam, or his girlfriend Karina. There was also worry about Sam and Karina's then 4-month-old daughter Aria.



“She's not answering. And that's not Cora,” said Cora’s mother Sue Marquez.



She kept calling and calling. She got no answer. Sue eventually called her daughter Celina, who is Sam, and Cora’s older sister and asked her to go check Sam's apartment to check on them.

“I go when you get to the parking lot call me and put me on speaker. I can hear her walking up before. They were on the third floor," sue said. "And she knocked and she goes 'mom no one is answering' and I go 'well just try the door.' She said, 'mom it's unlocked'”.

Neither of them had any idea of what Celina was about to find behind that door.

“She walked in and she just started screaming because my son was the first one that was right there. She's like mom, he's not breathing he's grayish color. My heart just dropped,” Sue said.



Cora said she woke up once she heard her sister Celina screaming.

“I was very dizzy when I woke up, disoriented. I tried to walk down the stairs. The paramedics walked me down and took me to the ambulance. And on the way to the hospital, they told me everybody was gone. And I just broke down,” Cora said.



She was still trying to make sense of what happened while headed to the hospital. Her mother Sue was still on the scene trying to get more information through the police and Celina.

“They wouldn't tell me nothing. They wouldn't tell me nothing. And finally, I'm like come on just tell me they're all gone. And she said 'yeah; and I just hit the floor. That was my nightmare. A mother's nightmare,” she said.

At the hospital Cora was alone. All she knew was her life was different, and it didn’t feel real.

"I had detectives and stuff come into my hospital room to ask me questions. But it was still like trying to grasp it all and mentally understand what just happened,” Cora said.