Commission enacts alcohol license restrictions, funds runway, homeless prevention, Bowden Golf Course equipment

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Commissioners placed restrictions on the alcohol license for 20s Pub after considering owner Tim Obelgoner’s history with the Thirsty Turtle that closed in 2021 after shootings in downtown.
The commission voted to require that 20s Pub have a security officer certified with Georgia’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Council to be present from 9 p.m. until closing on Friday and Saturday nights. They also stipulated the alcohol license can be revoked if there is an incident that originates in 20s Pub that results in a shooting within 100 feet of the business or if there are two violent incidents that result in injuries within a calendar year.
Obelgoner also owns The Hummingbird and Billy’s Clubhouse in Macon. Attorneys will notify Obelgoner of the restrictions placed on his new business at 3076 Riverside Drive and give him the opportunity to appeal the commission’s decision.
Commissioner Bill Howell said research showed there were only three incidents that resulted in a call to law enforcement at 20s Pub in the last three years.
“A pretty calm place considering it’s a bar that’s open regularly,” Howell said.
During the commission’s Committee of the Whole and regular meeting Tuesday evening, they allocated money for runway work at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, maintenance equipment at Bowden Golf Course, homelessness prevention and IT services at the county’s new building at 688 Walnut Street.
Here’s a summation of highlights from the meeting in a series of tweets sent during the meeting which also recognized Black History Month and February’s observance of Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention.
