Commission enacts alcohol license restrictions, funds runway, homeless prevention, Bowden Golf Course equipment

Macon-Bibb Commission puts restrictions on alcohol licensing for 20s Pub after owner closed Thirsty Turtle bar following shootings

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Commissioners placed restrictions on the alcohol license for 20s Pub after considering owner Tim Obelgoner’s history with the Thirsty Turtle that closed in 2021 after shootings in downtown.

The commission voted to require that 20s Pub have a security officer certified with Georgia’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Council to be present from 9 p.m. until closing on Friday and Saturday nights. They also stipulated the alcohol license can be revoked if there is an incident that originates in 20s Pub that results in a shooting within 100 feet of the business or if there are two violent incidents that result in injuries within a calendar year.

Obelgoner also owns The Hummingbird and Billy’s Clubhouse in Macon. Attorneys will notify Obelgoner of the restrictions placed on his new business at 3076 Riverside Drive and give him the opportunity to appeal the commission’s decision.

Commissioner Bill Howell said research showed there were only three incidents that resulted in a call to law enforcement at 20s Pub in the last three years.

“A pretty calm place considering it’s a bar that’s open regularly,” Howell said.

During the commission’s Committee of the Whole and regular meeting Tuesday evening, they allocated money for runway work at Middle Georgia Regional Airport, maintenance equipment at Bowden Golf Course, homelessness prevention and IT services at the county’s new building at 688 Walnut Street.

Here’s a summation of highlights from the meeting in a series of tweets sent during the meeting which also recognized Black History Month and February’s observance of Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention.

Mayor @Thankslester1 says he also plans to replace Gary Bechtel on @maconbibbpz so he can concentrate on #MaconWaterAuthority. Stafford is a local building contractor who is looking forward to joining P&Z and served on construction board. Approved. @maconnewsroom @mercerccj pic.twitter.com/ON7njMbBl5 — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) February 7, 2023

First up - Ovations Food Services for concession stands at @MaconBibb City Auditorium. Ovations is an arm of @oakviewgroup that oversees Centreplex management. Attorney Michael McNeill says this is just a name change of alcohol vendor. @maconnewsroom @mercerccj pic.twitter.com/kfou5CR391 — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) February 7, 2023

David Aiello says @oakviewgroup gets 5% of concessions and the rest goes back to operating budget. Commissioner Lucas says she appreciates the variety of acts presented in @MaconBibb. Ovations alcohol license approved. @maconnewsroom @mercerccj pic.twitter.com/3giQVBTtBD — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) February 7, 2023

.@MaconBibb Commissioner Bill Howell says Bibb Sheriff has been called out to 20s Pub three times in three years with 7 cases filed, so "pretty calm." Recommends rescinding license for violent episodes, and requires security. Approved @maconnewsroom @mercerccj pic.twitter.com/JMF71I9PQL — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) February 7, 2023

#AlcoholLicense for #MidtownDaquiriBar. Atty Frank Howard said 18 law enforcement calls to business and sheriff recommends @MaconBibb revoking license. License revoked but can appeal. @maconnewsroom @mercerccj pic.twitter.com/ijicHkhtXu — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) February 7, 2023

#AlcoholLicense for #BloomfieldGrocery was initially recommended for denial but owner says he will work to have #EBT food items required for license and wants more time. Howell recommends denial. Lucas wants to table a month. TABLED 'till March. @maconnewsroom @mercerccj pic.twitter.com/qgO5tNeH43 — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) February 7, 2023

#AlcoholLicense denial recommended for Lucky Food Mart on 207 Main St. @MaconBibb code says new owner has to file for new license within 3 days and that didn't happen when biz was sold. Mayor says HousingAuthority also wants denial. DENIED. @maconnewsroom @mercerccj pic.twitter.com/BlGfvWGOFn — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) February 7, 2023

Mayor @Thankslester1 says @MaconBibb will present road repair plans for the next few years on Feb. 14. Now commission accepts Winterberry Circle roads from new subdivision. Renews state lease at Juvenile Justice Center. @maconnewsroom @mercerccj pic.twitter.com/SqtAEklgGR — Liz Jarvis Fabian (@liz_lines) February 7, 2023